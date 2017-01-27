animalsThis #CuteAnimalTweetOff Between Rival Zoos Is the Most Adorable Online Beef You'll Ever See
Baby panda at Malaysian National Zoo receives name
Immigration'It's Tearing Families Apart.' Three Stories of Lives on Hold Due to Trump's Visa Ban
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-ISLAM
movies10 Real-Life Disney Movie Locations You Can Actually Visit
This picture taken on August 27, 2016 shows Machu Picchu, which stands 2,430 meters above sea-level.
Holidays17 Gifts to Help Celebrate Galentine's Day
Heart shaped note on white weathered wooden wall
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Mike Pence speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, on Dec. 13, 2016. Drew Angerer—Getty Images
Supreme Court

Mike Pence Promises Anti-Abortion Supreme Court Justice Pick at March for Life

Charlotte Alter
6:09 PM UTC

Vice President Mike Pence renewed the Trump administration's commitment to anti-abortion policies Friday, when he told the annual March for Life that President Donald Trump would appoint an anti-abortion Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia next week.

"Next week, President Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the god-given liberties enshrined in our constitution in the tradition of the late, great justice Antonin Scalia," Vice President Pence told the crowd. "Life is winning in America."

Pence touted recent anti-abortion measures as evidence of President Trump's commitment to the issue. In the last week, Trump signed an executive order reinstating the Mexico City Policy (a rule that prevents any foreign non-governmental organization that discusses abortions from receiving U.S. foreign aide, otherwise known as the "global gag rule") and seems poised to sign a bill prohibiting taxpayer-funded abortions (which are already prohibited by the Hyde amendment, an annual budget rider that prevents Medicaid funds from going to abortion procedures.)

"From his first day in office he’s been keeping his promises to the American people," Pence said. "We’re in the promise-keeping business."

No sitting President or Vice President has ever addressed the annual March for Life, which has convened in Washington D.C. every year in the 44 years since Roe v. Wade was passed. "President Trump actually asked me to be here with you today," Vice President Pence said to the crowd, which erupted into a cheer. "He asked me to thank you for your support and for your stand for life and for the compassion for the women and children of America."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME