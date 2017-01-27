animalsThis #CuteAnimalTweetOff Between Rival Zoos Is the Most Adorable Online Beef You'll Ever See
Baby panda at Malaysian National Zoo receives name
Immigration'It's Tearing Families Apart.' Three Stories of Lives on Hold Due to Trump's Visa Ban
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-ISLAM
movies10 Real-Life Disney Movie Locations You Can Actually Visit
This picture taken on August 27, 2016 shows Machu Picchu, which stands 2,430 meters above sea-level.
Holidays17 Gifts to Help Celebrate Galentine's Day
Heart shaped note on white weathered wooden wall
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0611 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Danny DeVito during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 26, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Late Night Television

Danny DeVito Was There When Jimmy Fallon’s Mom Dared to Interrupt Robert De Niro

Melissa Locker
5:52 PM UTC

One of Robert De Niro’s most famous lines came in the film Taxi Driver, where he uttered the words: “You talking to me?” It was a fearsome performance that made most people in the audience slightly scared of upsetting the actor. “You don’t want Bob to have a chip on his shoulder,” Danny Devito said when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday. Jimmy Fallon’s mom apparently didn’t get the memo.

DeVito, who co-stars with DeNiro in the film The Comedian, and recounted a delightful tale of witnessing Fallon’s mom interrupt De Niro on Broadway. The story began when Fallon and his mom went to go see De Niro star in a play. At some point, during a very quiet scene, Fallon’s mom began unwrapping candy. When DeVito started to tell the story, Fallon was confused. “Wait, you heard that?” he asked. “Everybody heard it!” yelled DeVito, at which point Fallon crumpled on his desk in humiliation. Turns out that celebrities have embarrassing moms, too. Of course, this is not the first time that Fallon has embarrassed himself in front of De Niro.

Still, when DeVito takes his own turn on Broadway in The Price, he will know who to blame if he hears candy being unwrapped during the show.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME