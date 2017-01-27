abortionWatch Anti-Abortion Activists Take Part in the March for Life
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Price of Guacamole

Megan McCluskey
5:04 PM UTC

After the news that President Donald Trump is considering a tax-reform bill that could involve a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall broke Thursday, many took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the proposal. The social media site became awash with tweets questioning what the increase would mean for trade relations between the two countries, as well as the cost of popular Mexican food products.

People seemed to specifically be freaking out that the potential tariff could result in a price hike for avocados and, in turn, everyone's favorite party dip, guacamole. "Mess with the price of tequila and guacamole just before the Super Bowl and you've gone too far," one user tweeted.

Others shared similar sentiments.

