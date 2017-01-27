The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Price of Guacamole

After the news that President Donald Trump is considering a tax-reform bill that could involve a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall broke Thursday, many took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the proposal. The social media site became awash with tweets questioning what the increase would mean for trade relations between the two countries, as well as the cost of popular Mexican food products.

People seemed to specifically be freaking out that the potential tariff could result in a price hike for avocados and, in turn, everyone's favorite party dip, guacamole. "Mess with the price of tequila and guacamole just before the Super Bowl and you've gone too far," one user tweeted.

Mess with the price of tequila and guacamole just before the Super Bowl and you've gone too far. - Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) January 26, 2017

Others shared similar sentiments.

1. Mexico not paying for the wall

2. When y'all have to pay $10 for an avocado, our President added 20% tax from items shipped from Mexico😂 - Amoí B. (@AmoiBlake) January 27, 2017

If Trump slaps a 20% tax on Mexican imports, the next Democratic Presidential candidate should propose the 'Affordable Guacamole Act.' - Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 27, 2017

WHY WOULD YOU BUILD A WALL AROUND THE COUNTRY THAT INVENTED GUACAMOLE??? 🥑🔥🥑🔥 - Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 26, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



Are avocados going up 20%?



Sincerely,

Guacamole. - Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 27, 2017

I mean I just need to know if it's going to cost me 700 dlls to make a bowl of guacamole. #20% - marcela valladolid (@chefmarcela) January 26, 2017