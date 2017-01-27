abortionWatch Anti-Abortion Activists Take Part in the March for Life
Entertainment

Drake Wants to Be a Late Night Host Who Wears 'Amazing Suits Every Night'

Cady Lang
4:26 PM UTC

Watch out, Jimmy Fallon — Toronto's number one son and avid bandwagon fan Drake has his sights set on a new career goal: dominating the late night talk show scene.

During an interview on University of Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari's podcast, Cal Cast, Drizzy revealed that he's already thinking about his post-music career, and it's becoming a late-night TV host oneday.

"My end goal, crazy enough ... is Johnny Carson and the appeal of that sexy late-night TV that's funny," he said. "I hope to get there one day where I put on amazing suits every night. Just put on Tom Ford every night, sit with a glass of wine, and laugh with people that I've spent years with in the business, or friends of mine, and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good and laugh."

Given his start as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation, it wouldn't be hard for the 6 god to make a return to the world of acting. Thankfully, he's already got a head start on brushing up on his hosting skills; after a hilarious turn hosting the ESPYs in 2014, he also told Calipari that he will be producing and hosting the first annual NBA Awards this year in a similar manner.

Listen to the full podcast below.

