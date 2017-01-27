abortionWatch Anti-Abortion Activists Take Part in the March for Life
US-POLITICS-ABORTION-PROTEST
InternetThe Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Price of Guacamole
Guacamole
InnovationHow To Lose The War on Terror
Diet/NutritionThe ‘Doctor’ Behind the Alkaline Diet Faces Jail Time
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, tomatoes, fruits
Donald Trump

Meet the Man Who May Have Convinced President Trump Voter Fraud Exists

Melissa Chan
4:54 PM UTC

President Trump has repeatedly claimed, without proof, that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. Now he's identified one potential source for the claim, and he has no proof either.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted a note of encouragement Friday to Gregg Phillips, a Texas man who has repeatedly claimed that he and a team of people have "verified" that 3 million votes were cast by "non-citizens."

Phillips has yet to offer any concrete evidence to support his accusation, which has been debunked by multiple independent experts and election officials from both parties. Still, Trump, who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, has continued to make the claim and asked aides to prepare an executive order to launch a voter fraud probe.

Here’s what we know.

There's little evidence that voter fraud is a serious problem.

The Washington Post found only four documented cases of voter fraud in the 2016 elections. The primary author of one study cited by the White House said it did not show any evidence of voter fraud. And Trump's own attorneys argued in a legal filing about a recount effort that there was no evidence of voter fraud.

Phillips works on voter fraud.
He used to serve as Texas Deputy Health and Human Services Commissioner and once headed Mississippi’s Human Services Department, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

Phillips is now behind a mobile app called VoteStand, which allows Americans to report and read about suspected incidents of voter fraud at nearby and national polls.

He is also a board member of True the Vote, a nonpartisan group that grew out of a Tea Party effort in Texas, according to the New York Times.

He won’t release evidence anytime soon.
Phillips told CNN’s New Day on Friday morning that he won't release any information about his claim about widespread voter fraud but claimed the number of illegal votes is larger than 3 million.

“We believe that it will probably take another few months to get this done,” Phillips said. “We know we have the answer. The number’s actually bigger.”

He did not disclose how he reached the massive number but hinted that early voting returns partially played a role. “We’re doing it as fast as we can,” Phillips said. “You can reach a conclusion and still verify.”

About 30 minutes after the interview, Trump tweeted that he is looking “forward to seeing final results of VoteStand.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME