1. How to lose the war on terror.

By Robin Wright in The New Yorker

2. What comes after touchscreens in our interaction with machines?

By Ashley Carman at The Verge

3. Forget credit scores. Banks might be looking at your Facebook feed before they give you a loan.

By Kristin Wong in LifeHacker

4. Find out how one nation used peer pressure to slash food waste by 25 percent.

By Charlie Sorrel in Fast Co. Exist

5. Here’s the case for slower foreign policy decision-making.

By Tamara Cofman Wittes at the Brookings Institution

