This Sensational Kid Schooling Jimmy Fallon on How to Ignore the Haters Is a Champion

Twelve-year-old Ciro Ortiz mans a stand in a New York City subway station and dishes out "emotional advice" to passersby who ask for it, so of course late night host Jimmy Fallon decided to snatch up the composed young man and have him on his show Thursday night. But the wise Ortiz—who admitted casually that he's not really a committed viewer of Fallon's—still managed to steal the scene.

It turns out that Ortiz's father was pretty instrumental in getting his son set up with the Peanuts-style therapy stand.

"I said something about setting up a stand, and my dad said something about giving out emotional advice because I'm good at that, apparently," Ortiz explained. So what do people tend to ask? Mostly family trouble or "something like that," he said.

For his part, Fallon wanted some advice on how to brush off the online haters.

"It's not a big deal. Just words on a screen. Do your best to ignore it; I do." Wise words, well said.