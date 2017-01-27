Super Bowl commercials are often meant to make people laugh, but this weather woman didn't even have to see a full ad to lose it on live television .

After hearing the premise behind Snickers' upcoming Super Bowl spot featuring Paterson star Adam Driver during Thursday's broadcast of Charlotte's WBBC News Rising , meteorologist Kaitlin Cody tried to explain to her colleagues why she was so excited to see it. This led to an admission.

“I think [Adam Driver] is one of the funniest people on Earth, although I guess you have to watch the show Girls to understand," she said. "He is hilarious… He kind of looks like my brother, too. Maybe that’s why I give him a, 'you go, dude.'"

The news team all cracked up at that, and the awkwardness lead to an unsuccessful attempt by Cody to deliver the morning forecast while bent over with laughter.

Watch the unstoppable laughter in the full clip below.