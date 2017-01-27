abortionInside Mike Pence's Private Meeting with March for Life Leaders
Pro-Life marchers participate in the "March for Life." Tens
abortionWatch Anti-Abortion Activists Take Part in the March for Life
US-POLITICS-ABORTION-PROTEST
InternetThe Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Price of Guacamole
Guacamole
InnovationHow To Lose The War on Terror
screen-shot-2017-01-27-at-10-17-05-am
WCCB
viral

This Weather Reporter Can't Stop Cry Laughing About Adam Driver

Megan McCluskey
4:16 PM UTC

Super Bowl commercials are often meant to make people laugh, but this weather woman didn't even have to see a full ad to lose it on live television.

After hearing the premise behind Snickers' upcoming Super Bowl spot featuring Paterson star Adam Driver during Thursday's broadcast of Charlotte's WBBC News Rising, meteorologist Kaitlin Cody tried to explain to her colleagues why she was so excited to see it. This led to an admission.

“I think [Adam Driver] is one of the funniest people on Earth, although I guess you have to watch the show Girls to understand," she said. "He is hilarious… He kind of looks like my brother, too. Maybe that’s why I give him a, 'you go, dude.'"

The news team all cracked up at that, and the awkwardness lead to an unsuccessful attempt by Cody to deliver the morning forecast while bent over with laughter.

Watch the unstoppable laughter in the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME