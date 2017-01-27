LGBTHow Being Gay Affected My Career Path in Silicon Valley
A participants holds a rainbow flag duri
White HousePresident Trump and Russia's Putin Are Going to Talk on the Phone This Weekend
Russian President Vladimir Putin
White HousePresident Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting' Following Her Women's March Speech
Women's March on Washington - March
White HousePresident Trump Asked the National Park Service for Photos Supporting His Inauguration Crowd Claim: Report
Attendees line the Mall as they watch ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.
Protesters hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami. on Jan. 26, 2017.
Protesters hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami. on Jan. 26, 2017.  Alan Diaz—AP
Miami

Miami-Dade Is No Longer a ‘Sanctuary’ for Undocumented Immigrants

Kate Samuelson
1:52 PM UTC

A Florida mayor is taking a harder line on immigration in response to President Donald Trump's pledged crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton, has ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration detention requests, one day after Trump signed an executive order to target undocumented immigrants, the Miami Herald reports. The order threatened to cut funds to "sanctuary cities," local governments that don’t cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“In light of the provisions of the Executive Order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security,” his brief memo read.

Although Miami-Dade has never officially declared itself a "sanctuary," it has previously refused to indefinitely detain prisoners who are undocumented and wanted by ICE.

In a tweet sent Thursday night, President Trump praised the Gimenez' order. “Miami-Dade Mayor drops sanctuary policy. Right decision. Strong!” he tweeted.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME