White House

President Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting' Following Her Women's March Speech

Kate Samuelson
12:34 PM UTC

President Donald Trump called pop star Madonna "disgusting" following the controversial speech she made at the Women's March in Washington last Saturday.

"Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole... cause," he told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday evening. "I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular... I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."

During the Saturday march, the Vogue singer spoke openly about how the election results had affected her. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she told a crowd of roughly 500,000 people.

After her speech drew widespread criticism, Madonna addressed the issue, writing on Instagram: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

In an interview with Fox & Friends following the singer's speech, Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Madonna "ought to be arrested" for her remarks. A Texas radio station also banned the star's music from its airwaves because of Madonna's "un-American sentiments."

