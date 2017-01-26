brazilBrazil Prosecutor Says Massive Corruption Probe Could Double in Size
Music

Watch Missy Elliott's New Music Video For Latest Track I'm Better

Nolan Feeney / Entertainment Weekly
6:10 AM UTC

The iconic rapper, who hasn’t released a studio album in more than a decade, just released a new song called “I’m Better” (featuring Lamb) and shared footage of an upcoming documentary.

Outside of a few guest appearances and a handful of singles, Elliott has stayed largely behind the scenes, writing and producing for other artists, since releasing The Cookbook in 2005. She appeared to return to the spotlight in 2015 when she performed with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. Later that year, she released “WTF (Where They From),” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams that also marked her first music video in seven years.

“It’s never just a record for me,” Elliott says in the documentary footage. “It’s never just making a hot record. I can do that in my sleep. But visually I have to see what I’m going to do with that record when I perform it.”

She also released the colorful music video for “I’m Better,” which she co-directed with longtime collaborator Dave Meyers.

“I’m Better” is currently available on iTunes, which you can preview above

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

