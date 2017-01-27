MusicWatch Taylor Swift and Zayn's New Music Video For I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
celebritiesMischa Barton Hospitalized After Police Respond to a Disturbance at Her Home
Event Unveiling Next Era Jaguar Vehicle - Arrivals
White HouseMeet President Trump's Official White House Photographer
President Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders
FranceFrench Presidential Front-Runner Says He'll Withdraw His Candidacy if Charges Are Brought
Francois Fillon's Last Meeting Prior the 2nd Round of Right-Wing Primary Ahead Of The 2017 Presidential Election At In Paris
lunar-new-year-2017-hong-kong-taiwan-china-5718568032272384-hp2x
Google's Doodle welcoming the Year of the Fire Rooster.
Google Doodle

Google's Latest Doodle Heralds the Year of the Rooster

Joseph Hincks
3:34 AM UTC

The letters spelling out Google were festooned in red Friday to herald the 2017 Lunar New Year in Google's latest Doodle.

The doodle—which features firecrackers, friend dumplings, and traditional Chinese decorationsmarks the turning of the Chinese zodiac from monkey to rooster. Each year of the Chinese zodiac is associated with both an animal and one of five elements. 2017 is the year of the fire rooster, which according to lore is "trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility."

Lunar New Year—which is sometimes called Chinese New Year even though it is celebrated across East Asia—falls on the first new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 each year, Google explains. It's a time for families to clean their houses, gather together, and enjoy festive meals. And just like Christmas, it's also, notoriously, a time when older relatives bug singletons about why they don't have a boyfriend or girlfriend, young couples about when they're going to get married, and newly weds about why they don't hurry up and have a baby already.

Along with grandmotherly prodding, Lunar New Year is marked by firecrackers and lion dances, in which revelers don papier mâché masks and flash silken tails to crashing cymbals. The din and the prominence of the color red were traditionally thought to scare off the Nian, a mythical beast said to attack ancient villages every New Year’s Day.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME