celebrities

Even Kristen Bell Gets Flustered In Front of Her Celebrity Crush

Rachel DeSantis / Entertainment Weekly
10:39 PM UTC

Unless you spent 2016 in a galaxy far, far away, you most likely caught a glimpse of Riz Ahmed somewhere on a screen. From Rogue One to The Night Of, the charming British actor has been stealing hearts left and right… including that of Kristen Bell!

Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, where they recalled a hilarious encounter at the Golden Globes with Ahmed, Bell’s self-proclaimed celebrity crush.

After spotting Ahmed, who Bell said was just her type, as she finds “Indian men irresistible,” Shepard played wingman to introduce his wife to the actor. Only, his services were not of much need.

“I walked up to him, and I just, out of my mouth came, ‘I find you very attractive,'” Bell explained.

“Which made him very nervous, because he immediately looked at me and he thought, ‘Is this their perverse setup? Now he’s going to get jealous and fight for her?'” Shepard chimed in. “Or, he was like, ‘Is this an opportunity for a three-way?’ You could see him going back and forth.”

Bell admitted to DeGeneres that the two had put Ahmed in an awkward spot, but that didn’t stop her from laying on further compliments. “I just told him how fabulous I think he is, and very nice and easy on the eyes,” she said.

Watch the full clip below to hear about Bell’s creative means of keeping her cleavage-boasting Globes dress in place.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

