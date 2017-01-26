celebritiesEven Kristen Bell Gets Flustered In Front of Her Celebrity Crush
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.
moviesEmma Stone Used a PowerPoint Presentation to Get Her Family on Board With Her Hollywood Dreams
"La La Land" Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals
nuclear armsMikhail Gorbachev: 'It All Looks As If the World Is Preparing for War'
RUSSIA-ART-POLITICS
OpinionThe Purpose of Photography in a Post-Truth Era
A Picture and Its Story: Crowd controversy: The making of an Inauguration Day photo
movies

Watch This High-Energy La La Land Reenactment Race Through the Whole Movie

Raisa Bruner
10:20 PM UTC

Popular YouTube duo Superfruit (also known as two of the members of the a cappella sensation Pentatonix) released an energetic musical-medley-slash-dramatic-reenactment of Oscar favorite La La Land on their channel earlier this week, and it somehow manages to speed through the entire film in five and a half minutes of continuous song and dance.

Featuring fellow Pentatonix vocalist Kirstin Maldonado, the trio run through the film's major plot points and songs all within the low-fi confines of a casual makeshift studio space. From the pensive "City of Stars" (complete with Ryan-Gosling-style hat tricks) to a dizzying version of "Someone In the Crowd," they bring a whole new spin to the modern movie musical, which just garnered a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. And their fans love it: the video has racked up over half a million views in the two days that it's been live.

Watch them bring La La Land to life in a new way, above.

