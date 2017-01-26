celebritiesEven Kristen Bell Gets Flustered In Front of Her Celebrity Crush
2017 Super Bowl

The 6 Unexpected Items You'll Want at Your Super Bowl Party

Sports Illustrated Staff
10:13 PM UTC

Whether you're hosting a group of your rowdy friends at your place, or heading out to watch the game on someone else's TV, you'll need to be prepared for all of the Super Bowl LI festivities on February 5. Don't wait until the last minute—get these random items you didn't know you needed right now, so all you'll have to think about on Super Bowl Sunday is stocking up on beer and ordering pizza. You're welcome.

SUPER BOWL LI PARTY SUPPLIES PACK

Plates, cups, napkins—these are things you definitely need at any party where there is food and drink. This party pack has everything you need for a big crowd, printed with the official Super Bowl LI football and logo.

Available at Amazon.com | $49.99 for 24 guests

EYE BLACK STICKERS

Whether you supply them to your guests or bring them to your friend's house, these eye black stickers will be a hit. Bonus: They come with a white pencil so you can draw and write whatever you'd like on them.

Franklin Sports available at Amazon.com | $10.47 for 24-pack

MINI FOOTBALL STRESS BALLS

There's always that small group of people in the room who are fans of the teams in the game and actually care about the results. These stress balls are for them. Pats fans, Falcons fans: Get your squeeze on.

Wilde Tyke available at Amazon.com | $15.99 for a dozen

ETCH-IT PARTY CUPS

R.I.P. to all of the drinks you've abandoned because you've put your cup down at a party and couldn't figure out which one was yours. Put an end to that madness with these cups that let you etch your name right into the cup with your fingernail. Bonus: They won't smear.

Etch It Inc. available at Amazon.com | $8.77 for 24-pack

DECORATING CLIPS AND HOOKS

A must-have for damage free hanging of any and all Super Bowl decor: signs, streamers, betting boxes and more.

Command available at Amazon.com | $6.72 for 40

JUMBO SHARPIE MARKERS

This seems like a no-brainer, but how many times have you picked up a Sharpie only to find out it's all dried up? Do yourself a favor, order this chisel-tip double-pack and be done with it. You'll need it for your Super Bowl pool and betting boxes.

Sanford available at Amazon.com | $5.24 for 2-pack

This article originally appeared on SportsIllustrated.com

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

