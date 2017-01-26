celebritiesHere's Vin Diesel Celebrating His New Twitter Account With a Triumphant Shirtless Selfie
Video Games

Watch the New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Cinematic Trailer

Matt Peckham
5:38 PM UTC

They're teasing a glimpse of Habitat 7, also known as "New Earth," in the latest Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer for BioWare's forthcoming action-roleplaying game, out March 21 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The narration sounds very Battlestar Galactica, spotlighting an interstellar ship with "20,000 souls adrift at sea." Sea, of course, being a galaxy far, far away — namely Andromeda, situated some 2.5 million light years from Earth. The premise of Andromeda the game is that, circa Mass Effect 2, a bunch of humans hopped a ship destined for the Andromeda galaxy in hopes of finding new planets to colonize.

The "humans versus nature" shtick gives way to a presumptive villain who sounds like Jeremy Irons off a three-pack-a-day habit. There's definitely a Star Trek-ish vibe here, too, and not just because the protagonist has Chris Pine's cerulean baby blues. "We're explorers," says the male lead (you can play as either a boy or girl), as the trailer cuts to bedazzling vistas and shots of action on the ground and in space.

There's also a second slightly longer video dubbed the "Andromeda Initiative’s Pathfinder Team briefing." Think of it as your average introductory work training brief, but directed by J.J. Abrams.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

