EntertainmentKraft Heinz Is Giving Employees the Day After the Super Bowl Off In Lieu of a Commercial
Food Giants Kraft And Heinz To Merge
Border PatrolBorder Patrol Chief Leaves Agency a Day After President Trump Announced Mexico Wall Plans
Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan listens as he testifies during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning border protection, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Foreign PolicyAt Least 2 Senior State Department Diplomats Resign
Senate Confirmation Hearing Held For Rex Tillerson To Become Secretary Of State
GermanyAngela Merkel's New Challenger On the Left May End Up Helping the German Right
Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament looks on during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RTSX6BF
Video Games

Watch the New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Cinematic Trailer

Matt Peckham
5:38 PM UTC

They're teasing a glimpse of Habitat 7, also known as "New Earth," in the latest Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer for BioWare's forthcoming action-roleplaying game, out March 21 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The narration sounds very Battlestar Galactica, spotlighting an interstellar ship with "20,000 souls adrift at sea." Sea, of course, being a galaxy far, far away — namely Andromeda, situated some 2.5 million light years from Earth. The premise of Andromeda the game is that, circa Mass Effect 2, a bunch of humans hopped a ship destined for the Andromeda galaxy in hopes of finding new planets to colonize.

The "humans versus nature" shtick gives way to a presumptive villain who sounds like Jeremy Irons off a three-pack-a-day habit. There's definitely a Star Trek-ish vibe here, too, and not just because the protagonist has Chris Pine's cerulean baby blues. "We're explorers," says the male lead (you can play as either a boy or girl), as the trailer cuts to bedazzling vistas and shots of action on the ground and in space.

There's also a second slightly longer video dubbed the "Andromeda Initiative’s Pathfinder Team briefing." Think of it as your average introductory work training brief, but directed by J.J. Abrams.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME