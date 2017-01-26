TelevisionJimmy Fallon and Glenn Close Redefined Transportation Goals With This Carriage Race
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
animalsCats Are Just as Smart as Dogs, Study Suggests
cat intelligent memory dogs study japan
animalsThere Were Huge Wolf-Sized Otters in China 6 Million Years Ago
Two Siamogale melilutra individuals, one feeding on a fresh water clam, are pictured in this artist illustration handout image obtained by Reuters January 23, 2017. Scientists have unearthed fossils of an intriguingly large otter as big as a wolf that frolicked in rivers and lakes in a lush, warm and humid wetlands region in southwestern China about 6.2 million years ago. Mauricio AntÛn/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY
White HousePresident Trump's Labor Secretary Outsourced Jobs
Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc., speaks during an editorial board meeting in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2009.
Ian McKellen as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Ian McKellen as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring New Line/WireImage
movies

Here's Proof That Ian McKellen Is Basically Focusing on Being Gandalf in Real Life

Megan McCluskey
7:23 PM UTC

After starring as Gandalf in the Middle-earth movies over the course of more than a decade, Ian McKellen is clearly still in tune with the beloved wizard.

During a recent Empire interview with former co-star Elijah Wood — who played Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy — the 77-year-old actor reminisced about bringing the J.R.R. Tolkien epic to life, revealing that he has some iconic souvenirs from his time on the New Zealand set.

"Eternal gratitude for being included in one of the great film adventures of all time," he told Wood when asked what he has stashed away. "I keep [Gandalf's sword] Glamdring in my hatstand and the pointy hat in the basement, often worn by visiting youngsters. Gandalf’s staff is behind the bar in my Thames-side pub The Grapes, in East London. Don’t tell [director] Peter [Jackson], but the keys to Bag End are hanging up at home."

McKellen also spoke about his favorite part of working on The Hobbit trilogy — getting back to Gandalf's roots. "I was glad to be rid of that old stick Gandalf the White," he said. "The Grey was always my favourite."

The chat was part of an interview series in which each of the nine members of the Fellowship asked another member nine questions in honor of the 15th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring premiere.

Read more at EmpireOnline.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME