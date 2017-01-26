celebritiesHere's Vin Diesel Celebrating His New Twitter Account With a Triumphant Shirtless Selfie
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" - Arrivals
SecurityPlanet Earth's 'Doomsday Clock' Lurches Closer to Midnight Thanks to President Trump
donald trump doomsday clock
celebritiesMeghan Markle's Suits Costar Explains What It's Like to Kiss a 'Potential' Princess
Suits - Season 5
VirginiaVirginia School District Investigating After Black Students Allegedly Made to Act as Slaves
Classroom with empty wooden desks
awards season

More than 150 Critics Predict Who Will — and Should — win at the 2017 Oscars

Eliza Berman
6:19 PM UTC

With the announcement of the 2017 Oscar nominees this week, the predictions game is officially on. Will La La Land's deluge of accolades culminate in a Best Picture win? Will Viola Davis one-up her first Golden Globe with her first Oscar? Though the next month of campaigning could still bolster or batter any given nominee's chances, Rotten Tomatoes surveyed more than 150 critics to get their take on who will (and should) take home top honors as of today.

Critics, of course don't vote for Oscars — if they did, then Out of Africa (56% on Rotten Tomatoes), The Greatest Show on Earth (44%) and Around the World in 80 Days (31%) would have to give back their little gold men. But their voices are as good an indication as any of what to expect on Feb. 26 (though as the latest non-Hollywood news reminds us, anything — literally anything — could happen between now and then).

Highlights of the survey include a two-thirds majority predicting that La La Land will triumph, though only 20% think it deserves to. Just over half think La La Land's director, Damien Chazelle, will take home top honors, but the jury is hung on the case of Best Actress.

See the full results of the survey below:

Which film will win Best Picture?

1. La La Land – 67%

2. Moonlight – 11%

3. Manchester by the Sea – 9%

Which film should win Best Picture?

1. Moonlight – 28%

2. La La Land – 20%

3. Manchester by the Sea – 14%

Who do you think will win Best Director?

1. Damien Chazelle, La La Land – 52%

2. Barry Jenkins, Moonlight – 22%

3. Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea – 8%

Who do you think will win Best Actor?

1. Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – 65%

2. Denzel Washington, Fences – 18%

3. Ryan Gosling, La La Land – 5%

Who do you think will win Best Actress?

1. Natalie Portman, Jackie – 39%

2. Emma Stone, La La Land – 29%

3. Isabelle Huppert, Elle – 9%

Who do you think will win Best Supporting Actor?

1. Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – 55%

2. Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water – 12%

3. Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals – 11%

Who do you think will win Best Supporting Actress?

1. Viola Davis, Fences – 52%

2. Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea – 23%

3. Naomie Harris, Moonlight – 7%

What do you think will win Best Animated Film?

1. Zootopia – 49%

2. Moana – 19%

3. Kubo and the Two Strings – 18%

What do you think will win Best Documentary?

1. O.J. Made in America – 53%

2. 13th17%

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME