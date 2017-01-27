Food &amp; DrinkGo Behind the Scenes as Fortune Cookie History Gets Made
Inside the fortune cookie manufacturing plant of Wonton Food Inc. Brooklyn, New York.Jan. 18, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTSXPZO
President Trump Holds News Conference With UK Prime Minister Theresa May
The Save My Care Rally on the steps of New York City Hall,
1944 US World War II Poster
He volunteered for Submarine Service. U.S. Government Printing Office, ca. 1944.Courtesy of Schiffer Publishing
1944 US World War II Poster
1942 WWII poster
Canadian WWII war poster circa 1942.
1943 US Navy poster featuring Dorie Miller.
U.S. Marines 1942 war poster.
1944 WWII Army poster.
1940 WWII poster from 1940 featuring Winston Churchill.
WWII Office of War Information poster, 1943.
He volunteered for Submarine Service. U.S. Government Printing Office, ca. 1944. Courtesy of Schiffer Publishing
Art

See the Rare Propaganda Posters of World War II

Olivia B. Waxman
11:02 PM UTC

Though some wartime propaganda art has since become iconic, plenty of posters from the World War II era are rare, with few original examples having survived through the decades.

World War II Posters, a new book, brings to light some of those artifacts. The book features highlights from the more than 10,000 posters collected over the past 20 years by Delaware-based vintage poster dealer David Pollack, who started collecting these kinds of posters for fun to decorate his apartment while working as a photographer for various news outlets like TIME. (He covered student uprisings in South Korea for the magazine in the '80s, among other topics.)

World War II Posters by David Pollack book cover
Buy War Bonds, 1942 Courtesy of Schiffer Books 

The above gallery features some of the rarest World War II posters out there, such as the one featuring Doris "Dorie" Miller. The Navy man, on the morning of the Pearl Harbor attacks of Dec. 7, 1941, helped carry his mortally wounded captain to safety, then aimed his machine gun at Japanese planes, blasting away until he ran out of ammunition. (He was played by Cuba Gooding Jr. in the 2001 feature film about the attacks on Pearl Harbor.) Another poster highlights the competition between the Army and Navy. Before the National Security Act of 1947 created the Air Force, the two branches competed for the best pilots for their respective air divisions.

And, more than 70 years after the end of the war, propaganda posters like these are more relevant than ever, Pollack argues: "Look at the Women's March. What did you see? Posters! They're always the most important of all of those marches. People still relate in a visceral sense to paper-printed posters."

