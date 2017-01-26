THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0610 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, and actress Glenn Close during Horse-Drawn Carriage Scooter Race on January 25, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Turns out formidable actor Glenn Close is a pretty fierce competitor too.

When Close stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, she brought her A-game, besting Jimmy Fallon in his own contest. For the competition, Close and Fallon each hopped aboard a “horse-drawn carriage” to race through the “city streets” like very confused Pony Express drivers.

The iconic actor , who is currently starring in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway drew on her skills to pretend that the scooters were actually horse-drawn carriages and that the NBC studio was a snow-covered Central Park complete with kids having a snow ball fight and a trash-talking moose. From the moment that Close rear-ended Fallon, it was clear he never stood a chance against the star.

As the trash-talking moose told him, he is “so slow that it takes [him] an hour-and-a-half to watch 60 Minutes .” Watch the race below. Watch below.