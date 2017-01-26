ColoradoArtist Abandons Costly Colorado Project in Protest of President Trump
Artist Christo speaks at a press conference unveiling two original preparatory collages for 'Over The River' on Nov. 8, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Donald TrumpAnne Frank Center Says Donald Trump Is Driving the U.S. 'Off a Moral Cliff'
Anne Frank, German Jew who emigrated with her family to the Netherlands during the Nazi period. Separated from the rest of her family, she and her sister died of typhoid fever in the concentration camp Bergen-Belsen - Portrait with hadwritten comme
Donald TrumpBowling, Selfies, Executive Orders: The Trump Family's White House Instagrams
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
MexicoHere's How President Trump Says Mexico Could Pay for the Border Wall
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0610 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, and actress Glenn Close during Horse-Drawn Carriage Scooter Race on January 25, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, and actress Glenn Close during Horse-Drawn Carriage Scooter Race on January 25, 2017. Andrew Lipovsky—NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Television

Jimmy Fallon and Glenn Close Redefined Transportation Goals With This Carriage Race

Melissa Locker
7:47 PM UTC

Turns out formidable actor Glenn Close is a pretty fierce competitor too.

When Close stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, she brought her A-game, besting Jimmy Fallon in his own contest. For the competition, Close and Fallon each hopped aboard a “horse-drawn carriage” to race through the “city streets” like very confused Pony Express drivers.

The iconic actor, who is currently starring in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway drew on her skills to pretend that the scooters were actually horse-drawn carriages and that the NBC studio was a snow-covered Central Park complete with kids having a snow ball fight and a trash-talking moose. From the moment that Close rear-ended Fallon, it was clear he never stood a chance against the star.

As the trash-talking moose told him, he is “so slow that it takes [him] an hour-and-a-half to watch 60 Minutes.” Watch the race below. Watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME