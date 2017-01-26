United KingdomWhat Donald Trump and Theresa May Can Agree on Trade
Innovation

How Virtual Reality Can Make You Less Afraid To Die

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how virtual reality can make you less afraid to die.

By Glenn McDonald in Seeker

2. Your personality could be affected by the physical structure of your brain.

By the University of Cambridge

3. The history of food is the history of war and conquest.

By Victoria Pope in Smithsonian

4. Can video games teach empathy and understanding? The UN hopes they might.

By Colin Campbell in Polygon

5. Trans people might find fertility help in cancer research.

By Corinne Segal at PBS Newshour

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

