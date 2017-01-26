The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How Virtual Reality Can Make You Less Afraid To Die

1. Here’s how virtual reality can make you less afraid to die.

By Glenn McDonald in Seeker

2. Your personality could be affected by the physical structure of your brain.

By the University of Cambridge

3. The history of food is the history of war and conquest.

By Victoria Pope in Smithsonian

4. Can video games teach empathy and understanding? The UN hopes they might.

By Colin Campbell in Polygon

5. Trans people might find fertility help in cancer research.

By Corinne Segal at PBS Newshour

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.