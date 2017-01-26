Foreign PolicyAt Least 3 Senior State Department Diplomats Resign
Senate Confirmation Hearing Held For Rex Tillerson To Become Secretary Of State
GermanyAngela Merkel's New Challenger On the Left May End Up Helping the German Right
Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament looks on during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RTSX6BF
White HouseMexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Cancels Meeting With President Trump
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during a press conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Pena Nieto said Monday that Mexico's attitude towards the Donald Trump administration should not be aggressive or biased, but one of dialogue. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
politicsWhy Trump Will Lose His War on Science
Whistling in the dark: Trump denies science at his peril—and everyone else's
Television

Seth Meyers Targets Trump's TV Consumption

Megan McCluskey
4:44 PM UTC

During Wednesday's "A Closer Look" segment of Late Night, Seth Meyers took some time to address President Donald Trump about TV.

The host jokingly took on the former reality star's TV consumption, since Trump has frequently tweeted about various TV shows and ratings among other topics. The funny man went so far as to compare Trump to a baby in a bad mood. "I’m dealing with the same issue with my son, he’s 9-months-old," Meyers said. "We’re trying to observe a no-screens rule but sometimes he gets cranky and the only thing that works is Dora the Explorer, so, been there."

Meyers also had a suggestion for Trump's aides. "Have you tried hiding the remote someplace he would never look?," he said. "Like, under the Constitution."

Watch the full clip above.

