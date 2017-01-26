President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2017.

In the United States, President Donald Trump ’s administration is taking heat for its use of the term “alternative facts,” but in China, internet users are embracing “alternative tweets” to mock Trump’s infamous social media presence.

A new Chinese website lets people create fake tweets that look like they were sent by Trump’s personal twitter account, the Associated Press reports . The tweet generator creates images featuring the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle, the president’s avatar and an accurate time stamp.

In just four days, users have created more than 1 million fake Trump tweets in Chinese and English, the company behind the website told the AP. Twitter is banned in China, but the AP reports the fake tweet images are spreading across Chinese social networking sites.

Many of the fake tweets use Trump’s tone and love for exclamation marks as users make jokes, sell products and send Lunar New Year greetings in the voice of America’s 45th president.