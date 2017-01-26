film photographyThis Is Why Film Photography Is Making a Comeback
Photo Finish
film photographyThese Professional Photographers Are Still Shooting Film. Here’s Why
film photographyThe Best Film Cameras You Can Buy Today
Camera lead
film photographyThe Best Films for Every Photo Situations
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HOMELAND SECURITY
President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Fake Donald Trump 'Tweets' Are Taking Over the Internet in China

Abigail Abrams
2:50 PM UTC

In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration is taking heat for its use of the term “alternative facts,” but in China, internet users are embracing “alternative tweets” to mock Trump’s infamous social media presence.

A new Chinese website lets people create fake tweets that look like they were sent by Trump’s personal twitter account, the Associated Press reports. The tweet generator creates images featuring the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle, the president’s avatar and an accurate time stamp.

In just four days, users have created more than 1 million fake Trump tweets in Chinese and English, the company behind the website told the AP. Twitter is banned in China, but the AP reports the fake tweet images are spreading across Chinese social networking sites.

Many of the fake tweets use Trump’s tone and love for exclamation marks as users make jokes, sell products and send Lunar New Year greetings in the voice of America’s 45th president.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME