Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State, participates in a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Obama to Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, Jan. 10, 2017. Chris Kleponis—AFP/Getty Images

Madeleine Albright Says She's 'Ready to Register as Muslim' to Protest President Trump

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Wednesday that she is "ready to register as Muslim" in apparent protest of President Donald Trump 's administration.

The post follows announcements from the Trump White House that it will halt the U.S. refugee program and temporarily stop issuing visas to people from several majority-Muslim countries.

Albright called attention to her own diverse background in a post on Twitter, noting that she was "raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish."

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. - Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/4LvMiZTRJJ - Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

It remains unclear how Albright would register as Muslim. Trump called for a Muslim registry on the campaign trail but has not discussed implementing it since he took office.