Brexit Secretary Introduces Key Bill to Allow U.K. to Leave European Union

David Davis, U.K. exiting the European Union secretary, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The U.K. is likely to pull out of the European Union's single market for goods and services and seek a completely new trading relationship with the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May will say Tuesday as she sets out her plan for Brexit. Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Britain's minister for leaving the European Union has introduced a bill on triggering Article 50, which will launch Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc.

David Davis said the British people have made decision to leave and "this government is determined to get on with the job of delivering it." He said he hopes that Parliament "will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly."

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government was forced to place the matter before Parliament after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week . It's trying to get the measure through the Parliament quickly so May can meet her timetable of triggering Article 50 by the end of March.