White HouseMadeleine Albright Says She's 'Ready to Register as Muslim' to Protest President Trump
madeline albright donald trump muslim
energyWhy Environmental Groups Are Targeting Natural Gas in the Age of President Trump
A NRG owned coal fired energy facility that plans to convert
celebritiesShia LaBeouf Was Arrested at His Anti-Donald Trump Art Installation
shia labeouf arrested anti trump art installation protest
ItalyHow the Northern League's Matteo Salvini Plans to Bring Italy's Far-Right to Power
Matteo Salvini, member of the Lega Nord in Italy.
U.K. Government Cabinet Ministers Attend Their Weekly Meeting
David Davis, U.K. exiting the European Union secretary, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The U.K. is likely to pull out of the European Union's single market for goods and services and seek a completely new trading relationship with the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May will say Tuesday as she sets out her plan for Brexit.  Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg via Getty Images
United Kingdom

Brexit Secretary Introduces Key Bill to Allow U.K. to Leave European Union

Associated Press
12:58 PM UTC

Britain's minister for leaving the European Union has introduced a bill on triggering Article 50, which will launch Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc.

David Davis said the British people have made decision to leave and "this government is determined to get on with the job of delivering it." He said he hopes that Parliament "will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly."

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government was forced to place the matter before Parliament after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week. It's trying to get the measure through the Parliament quickly so May can meet her timetable of triggering Article 50 by the end of March.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME