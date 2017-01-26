Actor Shia LaBeouf, left, during his "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York January 24, 2017 as a protest against President Donald Trump.

Police arrested Shia LaBeouf early Thursday morning after he allegedly tussled with a man outside of his anti-Donald Trump art installation in Queens.

LaBeouf took part in organizing the installation, which broadcasts a live 24-hour video stream from outside the Museum of the Moving Image and encourages participants to say "he will not divide us" to a camera on the wall. Police said LaBeouf grabbed a man around 12:30 a.m. and caused bruising and scratches on the man's face, the Washington Post reports.

NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Thomas Antonetti told CNN LaBeouf had grabbed the man's scarf after a verbal exchange, and came into contact with the man's face in doing so. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and released by 3:45 a.m., police said.

The installation is set to broadcast live for the four years of President Donald Trump's term in office.

