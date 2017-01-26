United KingdomTheresa May and Donald Trump and 5 Other 'Special Relationships'
US President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882 - 1945, left) with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965) at the White House, Washington DC, December 1941.
CongressPaul Ryan Says President Trump’s Border Wall Would Cost Up to $15 Billion
Congress Republicans Retreat
diabetesMary Tyler Moore Showed How to Live Well With Type 1 Diabetes
Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper &amp; Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history.
CongressPaul Ryan Says Congress Will Pay for Mexico Border Wall
House Speaker Paul Ryan And House Leadership Address The Media After Their Weekly Party Conference
paul-auster-4321
Auster has written 17 novels, as well as books of poetry and nonfiction Lotte Hansen—Henry Holt and Company
Books

Review: Paul Auster's New Novel Is Four Times the Fun

Sarah Begley
11:41 AM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Certain books leave readers feeling they know every minute detail of a character's inner life, as if they were lifelong companions and daily confidants. Paul Auster's massive new novel, 4 3 2 1, is such a book.

The concept behind the 866-page tome boils down to one life, lived four ways. By the end of the first chapter a boy named Archie Ferguson has been born to a New Jersey couple in 1947. Subsequent chapters cycle through four versions of how his life plays out: he grows up in different New Jersey towns, attends different schools and embarks on different adventures and misadventures. It's like an epic game of MASH: Will Ferguson grow up in Montclair or Manhattan? Excel in baseball or basketball? Date girls or love boys too? Live or die?

Coincidence abounds both within and across narratives. One version of Ferguson interrogates the possibility of alternative realities: "He had accumulated enough memories to know that the world around him was continually being shaped by the world within him, just as everyone else's experience of the world was shaped by his own memories, and while all people were bound together by the common space they shared, their journeys through time were all different, which meant that each person lived in a slightly different world from everyone else."

Auster's long sentences and meandering plots amount to a detailed landscape where readers with a penchant for what-ifs can spend more time with an endearing young man, his spirited crush, his charming mother, and the circle of father figures, teachers and friends who love him. All this lovability is in service of a particular metafictional end point, it turns out — and for readers who like taking the scenic route, getting taken for a ride will be worth it.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME