'It's Tearing Families Apart.' Three Stories of Lives on Hold Due to Trump's Visa Ban

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as soon as Friday that would suspend refugee admissions and temporarily block new visas for people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. If it goes into force, the plan could disrupt the lives of tens of thousands of people.

The details of Trump’s directive remain unclear, but uncertainty now rules thousands of lives in the Middle East and Africa. Citizens of those six countries fear that new rules will leave students and workers unable to return to studies and jobs in the U.S and families divided.

“It’s tearing families apart. Already the wait was long for these applications to be processed. Now we’re looking at the fact that they’re not going to be coming,” says Abed Ayoub, the legal director at the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Center in Washington.

News of the visa ban was not unexpected; during the presidential campaign Trump called for an even more sweeping ban on all Muslims entering the United States, a proposal that was widely derided as an expression of bigotry. Trump’s administration says the measure is needed for reasons of security (a leaked draft of the executive order says it is aimed at "Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals").

The visa restrictions come alongside other orders to build a wall on the United States’ border with Mexico. Trump is also expected to bar Syrian refugees, at least temporarily, and freeze most other refugee admissions.

There is no evidence the new rules would increase security. Rather than sending foreign operatives, jihadist groups such as the self-proclaimed Islamic State have pivoted to recruiting would-be attackers among the citizens of western states, or inspiring sympathizers who already live inside the target counties, as was the case in the deadly mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and Orlando, Florida.

Rights advocates say Trump’s plan is nothing more than a bid to further stoke racist sentiment. “This is not about national security. This is about Islamophobia and xenophobia,” Ayoub says. “If these measures were in place September 10, 2001, it would not have prevented 9/11."

Here are just three stories of people who expect their lives to be disrupted by Trump's executive order:

Amer Arab, 35, a Syrian software engineer living in Istanbul

A Syrian citizen of Palestinian descent, Arab grew up in the Palestinian refugee district of Yarmouk, in Damascus. Arab has lived in Turkey since 2003, and since 2010 has been married to an American woman who also lives in Istanbul, working as an editor for an economic research firm.

With growing instability in Turkey, including a failed military coup last July, and a series of terrorist attacks on civilians, the couple decided to leave the country, and Arab applied in October to emigrate to the U.S. They had planned to move next summer, either to California or to Washington, D.C., where he planned to continue working as a software engineer, or as an Arabic-English interpreter.

“That ruins all our plans,” he said of the expected visa ban. “For me, I could probably live here longer, but I’m worried for the safety of my wife. She’s an American citizen. The reason we decided to leave the country this year is because of what’s happening in Turkey. It’s becoming more and more dangerous. She’s basically stuck here because of me.”

"He's not a president who cares about facts. There's nothing I can tell him," he says of Trump. "I can't tell him it's fine that immigrants and refugees never caused any problems in the United States. He's not going to listen. He's going on alternative facts."

Beheshteh Farshneshani, 30, an investment firm employee in Washington, DC

The Iranian-American dual citizen is planning to hold her wedding at a private estate overlooking the Pacific in Malibu, California. Raised in America since the age of five, Farshneshani planned to invite 12 relatives from Iran to attend the wedding. Some of her relatives had visited the U.S. before, but this time she wanted to show them a different side of the country, the west coast.

The visa process for Iranians was already far from smooth. The path to an American visa usually involves a pricey trip to Dubai or Turkey in order to access American consular services that are unavailable in Iran. This time an uncle and a cousin had their visa appointments abruptly cancelled. Then on Jan. 24, news broke of Trump’s expected plan, ending any hope that they’ll be able to attend the ceremony.

“It’s really difficult to swallow,” Farshneshani tells TIME. “I imagined them being at my wedding, from when I was very young, a little girl, getting married and thinking, my best friend, who’s my cousin at my wedding. She got married, I went to her wedding.” She had no choice but to strike her family's names from her guestlist.

Faisal, 26, an Iraqi asylum seeker in Baltimore

Originally from Baghdad, Faisal has been living in the United States for about 10 months. Back in Iraq, he worked as a writer and producer on a political satire show called al-Bashir Show . The program made fun of everyone from Iraq's politicians to the Islamic State gunmen who seized much of the country in 2014. As a result, Faisal and the others working on the show received repeated death threats. Fearing for his safety, he cannot return to Iraq. He asked to be identified by his first name only.

Faisal has two brothers, one living in Baltimore, and another, who left Iraq after working with a company contracted by the United States presence there. His parents are also in Jordan. He'd like them to join him in the United States, but Trump's executive order throws his plans into doubt.

"There's going to be certainty about the extent to which we're screwed when he actually signs the document, but right now we're in limbo," he tells TIME.

"I'm really freaking out, and I'm not one who's easily freaked out," he says. "I live here alone. My brother lives here as well. But I've been living with my family my entire life. We're very close. I've been telling myself ever since I came here that, well, it's just going to be a few months or a couple of years, and they can actually come here and start a life."

"I try to be as pragmatic as possible. My brother and my dad keep calling me about my take on everything, and I wish, I really wish at the time that I could tell them, 'Oh, don't worry! It's going to be fine.' Because it's just not. It's not going to be fine."