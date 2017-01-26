Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates the Legacy of Pioneering Aviator Bessie Coleman
Newsfeed

New Google Doodle Celebrates India's Republic Day

TIME Staff
2:20 AM UTC

As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day, Google is putting up a new Doodle in the country today to mark the occasion.

First gaining independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1947 — the date is celebrated as Independence Day — India achieved complete Purna Swaraj (complete self-rule) on Jan. 26, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into effect, turning it into a republic.

Every year on this day, a large parade takes place in the capital New Delhi, along the city's Rajpath (King's Way), while celebrations consisting of music and parades also take place across state capitals. The country's president also addresses the country, and gives out decorations for acts of valor and excellence to service members and citizens alike.

