President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite—Getty Images

President Donald Trump has a big family and all of his children were on hand—and snapping away on their phones—for the 45th commander-in-chief's inaugural weekend in Washington.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner , Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. all traveled to Washington to watch their father get to work—and each took some time out to share their adventures on social media.

Donald Jr. shared a video of his wife Vanessa bowling on the White House lanes and a pic of his young son Tristan rocking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajamas in the White House.

Ivanka has moved to Washington with her husband Jared and their three kids to be nearer to the White House, where Jared is now a senior advisor to the president and his father-in-law. She shared pics of her family's arrival in Washington as well as a photo taken in Blair House.

Eric , who along with Don Jr. is taking over control of the Trump Organization while President Trump is in office, shared a photo from "the top of the White House."