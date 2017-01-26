White HousePresident Trump's First Week (of 208) in Pictures
Protesters demonstrate on the streets of DC on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.
ScienceThis Crab Species Named After the Magical World of Harry Potter Is the Best Tribute to Snape
Snape Harry Potter
EntertainmentHere's What Kellyanne Conway Thinks of Kate McKinnon's Saturday Night Live Impression of Her
Kellyanne Conway departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington
ColoradoArtist Abandons Costly Colorado Project in Protest of President Trump
Artist Christo speaks at a press conference unveiling two original preparatory collages for 'Over The River' on Nov. 8, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.  J. Scott Applewhite—Getty Images
Donald Trump

Bowling, Selfies, Executive Orders: The Trump Family's White House Instagrams

Maya Rhodan
8:04 PM UTC

President Donald Trump has a big family and all of his children were on hand—and snapping away on their phones—for the 45th commander-in-chief's inaugural weekend in Washington.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. all traveled to Washington to watch their father get to work—and each took some time out to share their adventures on social media.

Donald Jr. shared a video of his wife Vanessa bowling on the White House lanes and a pic of his young son Tristan rocking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajamas in the White House.

Ivanka has moved to Washington with her husband Jared and their three kids to be nearer to the White House, where Jared is now a senior advisor to the president and his father-in-law. She shared pics of her family's arrival in Washington as well as a photo taken in Blair House.

Eric, who along with Don Jr. is taking over control of the Trump Organization while President Trump is in office, shared a photo from "the top of the White House."

They Went Bowling

They Took Selfies

They Flew on Air Force One

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

They Took a Family Portrait

Blair House, DC #latergram

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

He Signed Orders

They Posed for Pictures on the Roof

Cool photo from the top of the White House! Headed home after an unforgettable weekend.

A photo posted by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME