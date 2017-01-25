diplomacyHawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Says She Met With Syrian President Bashar Assad During Secret Trip
Mexico

Mexican President 'Considering' Canceling Trip to Washington Amid Border Wall Order

E. Eduardo Castillo / AP
10:19 PM UTC

(MEXICO CITY) — A senior government official says Mexico's president is "considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following President Donald Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the two countries.

The decision to rethink the visit comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that President Enrique Pena Nieto has been too weak in the face of Trump's tough policy stance.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the administration "is considering" scrapping the Jan. 31 visit. "That's what I can tell you."

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
