Oct. 28, 1974
This 89-Year-Old Couldn't Live Alone. So Her Nice 31-Year-Old Neighbor Became Her Caretaker.

Raisa Bruner
9:59 PM UTC

L.A. nice guy Chris Salvatore is a self-described actor and singer, but the world now knows him as the caring roommate of an 89-year-old woman named Norma Cook.

Initially, Cook and Salvatore were neighbors across the hall in their apartment building—and fast friends for years. But when Cook became ill and faced mounting health bills, Salvatore stepped in with a highly-successful GoFundMe campaign. (In a Medium post, GoFundMe notes that Cook had no family nearby and a Social Security check that "barely covered rent," leaving her unable to pay the mounting bills or obtain necessary care.)

Salvatore says he managed to raise $50,000 for Cook's care. Ultimately, to make the money last longer, Cook moved into Salvatore's own apartment (along with her cat Hermes) where he can be her primary caretaker, along with professional caregivers and nurse and doctor visits.

“My life has changed forever because of Norma and what happened. It gave me hope again. I’m forever grateful for Norma because I feel like I’ll carry this with me for the rest of my life," he said, calling her is "adopted grandma" in an Instagram post. They even celebrated New Year's together.

I hope this little update will bring some sunshine to your rainy day here in La. We are reaching the 2 month mark since my neighbor Norma has come home from the hospital and I am so happy to share that she is continuing to prove the doctors and nurses wrong by continuing to THRIVE! To prolong the remaining funds to prevent her from having to be moved into a county facility, Norma and I have decided to move her into my apartment across the hall where she now has her own beautiful room and bathroom! She loves it! I do most of my work at home so I am here most of the time to care for her so it only made sense to the both of us. She is my adopted grandmother and I am her grandson she never had. :) We will still have caregivers coming in to care for her as well as her weekly hospice visits from the nurses and doctors. I just wanted to let you all know Norma loves reading your comments and I seriously think all the support and love is keeping her healthy. Now who wants to come to dinner? 😊#myneighbornorma... I mean #myroomatenorma 😜

A photo posted by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on

Happy New Year from Norma and me. She rang in 2017 in style last night! 👵🏻 #myneighbornorma

A photo posted by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on

