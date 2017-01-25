Actress Scarlett Johansson (R) and Romain Dauriac attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Scarlett Johansson (R) and Romain Dauriac attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Split After Two Years of Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, have called it quits, PEOPLE has learned.

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring.

Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement .

The 32-year-old actress and the art collector secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter , daughter Rose Dorothy.

Johansson told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014 that she fell for Dauriac’s charm and intellect. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The duo were last photographed together at the end of October in Paris when they opened their gourmet popcorn store, Yummy Pop.

The Avengers star was wearing her wedding ring at an event last month in China.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.

This article originally appeared on People.com