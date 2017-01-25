remembranceHow Mary Tyler Moore Captured a Key Moment in History for American Women
Oct. 28, 1974
MexicoMexican President 'Considering' Canceling Trip to Washington Amid Border Wall Order
President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto (L) and US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump attend a meeting at Los Pinos presidential residence, in Mexico City, Mexico on August 31, 2016.
EnvironmentThe White House Is Now Requiring EPA Science Be Reviewed by Political Appointees
US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone.
EntertainmentHere's How This Man Got Nearly $100 Worth of Free Stuff on His Birthday
Birthday cake
Television

Here's Where to Watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Mahita Gajanan
9:46 PM UTC

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80. Known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a pioneering television show in the 1970s, Moore became a TV icon.

Playing Mary Richards, a single, never-married career-minded woman, Moore's show set the stage for the female-led shows we see today, especially ones that centered on work and friendship, such as Sex and the City, Girls and 30 Rock. Through the show, Moore established that programs focused on women pursuing their own lives were not only watchable, but an example for a generation of women who craved independence.

The seven-season show is available to stream on Hulu for subscribers to the service. It is also available for purchase on Amazon and iTunes, and several episodes can be streamed via YouTube.

Classic episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show include Chuckles Bites the Dust, from the show's sixth season, which revealed the macabre, funny side of death and Moore's broad performance capabilities.

Other notable episodes were Will Mary Richards Go to Jail?, in which Mary chose to be arrested over revealing a source who provided her secret documents to a judge, and the emotional finale, The Last Show. And newcomers to The Mary Tyler Moore Show must start with the pilot, Love Is All Around, in which audiences meet Mary Richards and hear the famous line from her fictional boss, Lou Grant: "I hate spunk".

