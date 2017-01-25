Here's Where to Watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80. Known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show , a pioneering television show in the 1970s, Moore became a TV icon.

Playing Mary Richards , a single, never-married career-minded woman, Moore's show set the stage for the female-led shows we see today, especially ones that centered on work and friendship, such as Sex and the City , Girls and 30 Rock . Through the show, Moore established that programs focused on women pursuing their own lives were not only watchable, but an example for a generation of women who craved independence.

The seven-season show is available to stream on Hulu for subscribers to the service. It is also available for purchase on Amazon and iTunes , and several episodes can be streamed via YouTube .

Classic episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show include Chuckles Bites the Dust , from the show's sixth season, which revealed the macabre, funny side of death and Moore's broad performance capabilities.

Other notable episodes were Will Mary Richards Go to Jail? , in which Mary chose to be arrested over revealing a source who provided her secret documents to a judge, and the emotional finale, The Last Show . And newcomers to The Mary Tyler Moore Show must start with the pilot, Love Is All Around , in which audiences meet Mary Richards and hear the famous line from her fictional boss, Lou Grant: "I hate spunk" .