Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement Award onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Celebrities Mourn Mary Tyler Moore's Death: 'I Throw My Hat Up in the Air For You'

Television icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80. Known for her Emmy-winning The Mary Tyler Moore Show , Moore represented female independence in the 1970s. Following the show's cancellation in 1977, Moore went on to film, including a role in the Oscar-winning Ordinary People .

An inspiring figure to many, Moore's death prompted an outpouring on social media to honor the late actress. Women in particular gave thanks to Moore for providing the groundwork for them to develop their own careers both in the entertainment industry and in journalism — Moore's character on her eponymous show was an associate producer on a fictional television station.

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV - Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile - Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore - Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 - Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

This scene is etched into the brain of this child of the 70s. Rest In Peace #MaryTylerMoore pic.twitter.com/dQLIcL9Hzi - Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 25, 2017

Rest in Peace #MaryTylerMoore. Thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/4aNQIJyEsF - Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. - Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore - Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy - Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. - Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017