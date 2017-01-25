TelevisionHere's Where to Watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, Mary Tyler Moore, 1970-1977
Donald TrumpWhite House Prepares Executive Action to Probe Voter Fraud Claims
US-VOTE-ELECTIONS
stocksDow Jones Sets New Milestone After Closing Above 20,000 Points
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
awardsWhat to Know About the Casey Affleck Oscar Controversy
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Tornadoes Touch Down Around Dodge City, Kansas Area
DODGE CITY, KS - MAY 24: A tornado is seen South of Dodge City, Kansas moving North on May 24, 2016 in Dodge City, Kansas. About 30 tornadoes were reported on Tuesday in five different states from Michigan to Texas. Damage to homes and property was also reported in Ford County, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images) Brian Davidson—Getty Images
Natural Disasters

75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tub for the Ultimate Survival Story

Raisa Bruner
8:49 PM UTC

East Texas resident Charlesetta Williams has quite a tale of survival to share after a harrowing extreme-weather experience. The 75-year-old woman found herself directly in the path of a severe tornado earlier this week, one of multiple to hit the region with peak wind speeds as high as 130 miles per hour, as local news KSLA reports. According to the reports made by the storm damage survey team, the tornado touched down in Marion County, Texas and took the roof off the house she was in.

"A woman inside took shelter in a bathtub," the report notes. "The tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub." Amazingly, she was uninjured despite the wild journey. It sounds like a story fit for Dorothy—but lucky for her, this one ended with Williams waking up in Texas, not all the way out in mythical Oz.

Others in tornado paths have not been so lucky. Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas were all ravaged by an intense storm system birthing more than two dozen twisters over the weekend and claiming at least 20 lives, as The Weather Channel reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME