It looks like even superheroes are a part of the Beyhive , as evidenced by a sneak peek at an upcoming cover for Marvel's latest America comic book , which centers on the adventures of America Chavez, a young queer Latina who can move through other dimensions.

The cover, which is illustrated by Joe Quinones, is an overt homage to Beyoncé's "Formation" music video and it's just as flawless as you might expect. (Quinones tweeted about "Formation" when revealing the cover.) It features Chavez in a hat, dress, accessories, and a sneer that invoke Beyoncé in all of her Lemonade glory .

Chavez is a fairly new addition to the Marvel family, first appearing in Young Avengers in 2011 before getting her own eponymous series this year penned by Gabby Rivera .