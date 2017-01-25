diplomacyHawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Says She Met With Syrian President Bashar Assad During Secret Trip
US Representative Tulsi Gabbard speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016.
remembranceHow Mary Tyler Moore Captured a Key Moment in History for American Women
Oct. 28, 1974
MexicoMexican President 'Considering' Canceling Trip to Washington Amid Border Wall Order
President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto (L) and US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump attend a meeting at Los Pinos presidential residence, in Mexico City, Mexico on August 31, 2016.
EnvironmentThe White House Is Now Requiring EPA Science Be Reviewed by Political Appointees
US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone.
marvel-comic-beyonce-formation-cover
(Credit: Joe Quinones/Marvel)
Culture

See a Powerful Marvel Comic Book Cover Inspired by Beyoncé

Cady Lang
10:51 PM UTC

It looks like even superheroes are a part of the Beyhive, as evidenced by a sneak peek at an upcoming cover for Marvel's latest America comic book, which centers on the adventures of America Chavez, a young queer Latina who can move through other dimensions.

The cover, which is illustrated by Joe Quinones, is an overt homage to Beyoncé's "Formation" music video and it's just as flawless as you might expect. (Quinones tweeted about "Formation" when revealing the cover.) It features Chavez in a hat, dress, accessories, and a sneer that invoke Beyoncé in all of her Lemonade glory.

Chavez is a fairly new addition to the Marvel family, first appearing in Young Avengersin 2011 before getting her own eponymous series this year penned by Gabby Rivera.

(Credit: Joe Quinones/Marvel) (Credit: Joe Quinones/Marvel) 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME