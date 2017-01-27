ObesityThe Surprisingly Effective Way to Lose Weight
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Scale
appsYour Phone Can Now Instantly Translate Japanese Text
Yakitori bar at night
MiamiMiami-Dade Is No Longer a ‘Sanctuary’ for Undocumented Immigrants
Protesters hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami. on Jan. 26, 2017.
LGBTHow Being Gay Affected My Career Path in Silicon Valley
A participants holds a rainbow flag duri
Two men pulling at tangled rope in opposite directions
Gary Waters—Getty Images/Ikon Images
civics

How to Politely Disagree, According to Science

Michelle Kinder
2:47 PM UTC
Ideas
Kinder is executive director of Momentous Institute in Dallas, a program dedicated to developing social emotional health in children

After an election that was glaringly short on tolerance and compassion, it’s clear we need a new kind of public conversation, where we learn to reach beyond the comforts of people who already think like us, to listen and talk in new ways. This seems daunting. But as a family therapist, I find it heartening to know that practicing social and emotional health in our own homes, even in small ways, can lay the groundwork for a return to civility and connection. In my field, a theory known as “family systems” argues that creating change anywhere in the family can improve the entire system. Think of the country in this light — as a family. By using three key tactics of social and emotional health, we can take a strong next step toward a healthier society.

1. Beware the Amygdala Hijack. You over-react. We all do. It happens. But understanding the neurobiology of over-reaction can help us bring our best selves to difficult situations. When differences seem unbridgeable, the amygdala — part of the brain’s primitive limbic system — can hijack the pre-frontal cortex, the home of rational thinking. This overload activates the fight, flight or freeze response and makes it impossible for us to see the situation with clear eyes. When triggered like this, we say or do things we normally wouldn’t. But we can train our brains to note when this is happening. With that heightened awareness, we can choose to handle it differently. Without it, we react out of habit and can damage our relationships. In discussions with people who have different beliefs, pay attention to physical clues, like your heart racing. Awareness strengthens your capacity to recover quickly, maintain calm and keep thinking. It won’t resolve issues instantly, but it can create safety so you can continue solving the problem in the future.

2. Approach differences with genuine curiosity. When we see someone new, our brains identify them as either an “outsider” or part of our group—in less than a thousandth of a second. Such snap judgments impair our capacity to listen with genuine curiosity — which, as StoryCorp’s Dave Isay argues, is one of the most powerful gifts we can give other people and ourselves. Listen to family or strangers with curiosity, not judgment. This will transform them in your mind from a flat caricature to a three-dimensional human being. This makes it easier to accept everyone’s flawed complexity, including our own.

3. Model clarity and courage. A subset of Americans interpreted the election results as permission to engage more openly in hate crimes. The Southern Poverty Law Center recorded some 900 incidents of harassment in November alone­­ — many occurring in schools, where all kids ought to feel safe. To create families, communities and a public culture that welcome and encourage conflicting points of view, be clear about non-negotiables like racism or sweeping judgments. Call attention to acts of intolerance, both publicly and in your own daily life. Speak out against slurs and jokes that target groups of people. We should respect context and the past by researching and understanding our history of civil unrest. Our kids need to see us valuing diversity and developing intergroup friendships — and to see us challenging our assumptions and growing in the process.

Culture develops in a dual process: From top-down and bottom-up, one interaction and one intention at a time. We have a lot of work to do. But we can’t underestimate our personal and community power in setting the tone for our national conversation and fostering tolerance and compassion.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME