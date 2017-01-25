TelevisionCelebrities Mourn Mary Tyler Moore's Death: 'I Throw My Hat Up in the Air For You'
Food & Drink

The Sweet Shop Is Selling All the Cookie Dough Treats of Your Dreams

Raisa Bruner
6:59 PM UTC

Cookie dough is usually a guilty pleasure, consumed at the kitchen counter in the midst of baking a batch of treats. But a new dessert shop opening Wednesday in New York, aptly named DŌ, is ready to subvert all of that, instead dishing out uncooked dough as its primary product.

DŌ manages to make its raw sweets safe to eat by using a pasteurized egg product instead of raw eggs, and a heat-treated "ready-to-eat" flour instead instead of raw flour, according to its site. No salmonella in sight—although a sweet tooth is definitely required. They'll be serving more than a dozen flavors of cookie dough (like confetti, fluffernutter, cake batter, and sugar cookie) "scoops" in cups or cones, plus cookie-dough-ice-cream sandwiches, cookie-dough "cupcakes" (which are called "cookie bombs" and come topped with more cookie dough instead of frosting), or actual baked cookies. There's even cookie dough "fudge."

For those not in New York who still want to test out the cookie dough products, online ordering is available throughout the 48 states; creator Kristen Tomlan launched the brand in 2015. As a bonus, all doughs can, indeed, be baked into "real" cookies—if you feel like bothering with an oven, that is.

