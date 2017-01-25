ImmigrationBen Stiller: 'Nobody Wants to Be a Refugee'
Ben Stiller meets Syrian refugee children in Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, where more than half of the 54,000 refugees registered there are children.
(WASHINGTON) — Protesters climbed a 270-foot construction site crane just blocks from the White House on Wednesday and unfurled an orange and yellow banner calling for resistance to President Donald Trump.

Officers called to the construction site in downtown Washington found that three people had attached themselves to the crane and another four people joined them, Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department's special operations division told reporters.

The protesters told police they're conducting a First Amendment action, he said.

"Time is on our side," Glover said. "Safety is our foremost mission this morning."

After a few hours, several protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the bright orange crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner that reads "RESIST."

1:08 AM: Govan Rodriguez and Gloria Mendoza, both living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, wait before boarding one of the buses chartered by the Answer Coalition to bring New Yorkers down to Washington for demonstrations during Donald Trump's inauguration. "We're 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' recipients and Trump is threatening to take away that order and that would leave us undocumented once again," Govan tells me. "We're marching for the Latin community, for undocumented people whose voices are not heard, for people who live in the shadows."
1:08 AM: Govan Rodriguez and Gloria Mendoza, both living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, wait before boarding one of the buses chartered by the Answer Coalition to bring New Yorkers down to Washington for demonstrations during Donald Trump's inauguration. "We're 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' recipients and Trump is threatening to take away that order and that would leave us undocumented once again," Govan tells me. "We're marching for the Latin community, for undocumented people whose voices are not heard, for people who live in the shadows."Natalie Keyssar for TIME
1:08 AM: Govan Rodriguez and Gloria Mendoza, both living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, wait before boarding one of the buses chartered by the Answer Coalition to bring New Yorkers down to Washington for demonstrations during Donald Trump's inauguration. "We're 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' recipients and Trump is threatening to take away that order and that would leave us undocumented once again," Govan tells me. "We're marching for the Latin community, for undocumented people whose voices are not heard, for people who live in the shadows."
1:30 AM: We boarded promptly at 1am and it's, by far, the most organized bus trip I've ever taken. The mood is upbeat, but as soon as the lights go out, as we make our way out of town, everyone goes straight to sleep to conserve energy for the morning.
1:40 AM: Lysondra Webb, 25, (right) and Sade Dixon, 25, (left) pose for a portrait on the bus. As a member of a marginalized community I'm obligated to be a representative," Lysondra tells me. "That person who's going to be sitting in the White House and all his cronies are not for me." "My grandparents protested with Malcolm X for me to have a better life. It's my duty to continue the fight and its' sad that I have to but I will fight and speak up for my brothers and my community," says Dixon.
1:40 AM: Poli Cortez, a plant seller originally from Mexico, poses for a portrait."It's my duty to continue to struggle for the people," he says when I ask him why he's going to Washington.
5:28 AM: Anna plans her protest sign while other activists prepare their lunches around 5am as the bus approaches D.C.
5:33 AM: Karina Garcia, 31, is one of the main organizers of the Answer Coalition event. As we approach D.C., she takes a moment to rest.
5:56 AM: A couple embraces before getting off the bus. Next, we'll get on the metro to reach the Navy Memorial where the protest will take place.
6:12 AM: Anna and Andrew finish their signs on the metro. Other protesters join the members of Answer Coalition, mingling and chatting with each other, while some mumble about how much they need coffee. Trump supporters are also riding the metro. The two groups stare at each other awkwardly in the early morning.
6:45 AM: A group of Trump supporters rides the metro next to an activist from New York. The tension is palpable but no one's talking.
7:45 AM: A couple of Trump supporters give an interview as they wait in the security line to access the Navy Memorial. It's 7 AM and it quickly dawns on the protesters that both supporters and protesters of Trump's presidency will have to wait in the same security lines. It's freezing cold and sellers hawk hand warmers and ponchos. We wait but the line doesn't move, so both groups answer requests for interviews, accusing the other side of being stupid within ear shot of each other. I marvel that there's no major conflicts between the various groups.
January 20, 2017. Washington DC. Thousands wait outside in line to enter the Navy Memorial area along the parade route.Ultimately we waited about 3 hours. The Answer Coalition organized several overnight buses from New York City to Washington DC to bring people to protest on Inauguration Day at the event they helped organize at the Navy Memorial. The group is a coalition of organizers who speak out about immigrant rights and ending war among other issues. Protesters demonstrated all over DC at different events on Inauguration Day, while many were peaceful some black block protests turned into clashes between police and protesters. (Natalie Keyssar for TIME)
10:59 AM: The protest is on. Fists are raised as a speaker called for the Affordable Care Act to be preserved. Carolyn Ruff from Chicago, seen here in the yellow poncho on the lower left of the frame, says she's here for the Women's March. "I'm here to fight back and to let people know that President Trump is not our President," she tells me. "The President should be for all people not just the billionaires. How can they run this country when they have not experienced what we have?"
11:00 Am: A speaker at the Answer Coalition event riles up the crowd. Their faces are somber. Everywhere the protesters are talking about what needs to be done. They express their feelings of outrage as the cold starts to subside.
11:25 am: "I'm here today because I think it's so important for the immigrant community to see that they're not alone," says Karina Garcia of Queens, New York. "The thing that scares me about Trump is not so much him but that people feel that they've lost their power. I want them to see that other people are here and keep fighting. The whole world is watching. It's important that people see that there are thousands against xenophobia and violating women's rights. People shouldn't conflate his election with a mandate. He reflects the problems with our political system." I ask her why she's in Washington today and not at the Women's March, she says that Jan. 20 was the day to fight. "This is the day. This is when people have to come out and show who they are. Now is the time. I can't think of any other place I wanna be. 10 years from now when we've won, we're gonna look back at this day and [ask] 'Where were you?'"
The protesters are calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda, Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols said by telephone. It's a continuation of protests that began with Trump's inauguration. Greenpeace said in a statement that the protesters are "calling for those who want to resist Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America."

The protests comes a day after Trump's administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

"While we respect everyone's right to protest, today's actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful," police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Police would consult with prosecutors about appropriate charges, Glover told reporters. There was no continuing threat to anyone outside the site and minimal disruption to the area, he said.

