Music

Watch Taylor Swift and Zayn's New Music Video For I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Raisa Bruner
5:17 AM UTC

At long last, Taylor Swift is back. That is, the pop star and R&B singer Zayn finally released the video for their new jam "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which the duo surprise-dropped in December. In true Swift-ian fashion, it's a stylized and narratively dramatic video to match the sultry tune. She's been teasing it on Twitter and Instagram for weeks.

This marks Swift's return to video; her last release was for "Out of the Woods" more than a year ago, from her 1989 album. The notoriously consistent musician has laid low in recent months, contributing writing credits to a number of songs for other artists, but otherwise keeping out of the limelight.

Follow TIME