EntertainmentWatch Migos Rap a Children's Book Over the Beat to Their Hit Track 'Bad and Boujee'
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
olympicsUsain Bolt Stripped of 2008 Olympics Relay Race Gold Medal
(L to R) Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell of Jamaica celebrate on the podium as they receive their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Finalheld at the National Stadium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China.
Virtual RealityHow Silicon Valley Is Trying to Solve Virtual Reality's Biggest Problems
Dlodlo Reveals New Virtual Reality Glasses
Criminal JusticeSen. Orrin Hatch: Here’s Some Common Sense on Criminal Intent and Reform
Senate Finance Committee Considers Steven Mnuchin To Be Treasury Secretary
Markets Open On First Week Of Trump Presidency
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on the first day of trading after Donald Trump was sworn in as president on Jan. 23, 2017.  Spencer Platt—Getty Images
stocks

Dow Jones Sets Historic Mark by Passing 20,000

Yashaswini Swamynathan / Reuters
Updated: 2:51 PM UTC

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise election victory.

The rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

But the venerable index had stalled recently, dropping modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked for clarity on the administration's new policies.

"A seminal moment. It is just a number but it is a big number, it is certainly a flashy number," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

"There is a real belief that Trump is real, he has been extremely active these first couple of days of the presidency and a change may happen faster than people had thought."

If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the 42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.

The 24 trading days between 10,000 and 11,000 from March 29 to May 3 of 1999 was the fastest.

The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.

The move since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000 for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for about 20 percent of the gain.

The two banks have benefited as investors bet that Trump's expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise in interest rates.

On Wednesday, Boeing rose 2.3 percent after its earnings and Goldman Sachs was up 0.7 percent, helping to push the index over the top.

At 9:33 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 97.59 points, or 0.49 percent, at 20,010.3, the S&P 500 was up 10.33 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,290.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.17 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,639.13.

The S&P and the Nasdaq also hit record intraday highs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,883 to 736. On the Nasdaq, 1,706 issues rose and 500 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 51 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 96 new highs and five new lows.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME