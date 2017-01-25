Tostitos' New Breathalyzer Chip Bag Is Here to Be Your New Best Friend

Just in time for the biggest snacking and drinking holiday of the year — Super Bowl Sunday , of course — Tostitos is launching a new bag of chips that doubles as a breathalyzer .

The limited-edition “Party Safe” bag is meant to discourage drinking and driving, and will even provide those with a trace of alcohol on their breath with a $10 Uber code on the day of the big game. The company promises it comes equipped with an alcohol sensor that, when breathed into, will turn red if alcohol is detected and green if it’s not.

"Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening," said Jennifer Saenz, Frito-Lay's chief marketing officer, according to Adweek . "Whether watching the big game at a friend's house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few easy taps away."