Jimmy Fallon had an epic dance battle with Mike Meyers Tuesday on The Tonight Show , one in which both comedians competed to create the best new viral dance style.

Fallon and his guest, dressed in sweat suits with matching headbands, took turns tossing a giant dice with names of made-up dances on them, like “Perpetual Motion,” “the Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys in,” “Hot Poutine,” and “Windy Plastic Bag.” Each had to concoct signature dance moves for the styles on the spot.

Fallon cut the game short after exhausting himself while pretending to be a plastic bag floating in the wind. “Why are we doing this? We don’t have to fight. No, plus I’m very winded. I’m out of breath,” he said.