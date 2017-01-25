North KoreaA New Video Shows Kim Jong Un Celebrating a North Korea Missile Launch
NKOREA-MILITARY-POLITICS
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Wants a 'Major Investigation' Into Voter Fraud That Didn’t Happen
President Trump Meets With Key Automobile Industry Leaders
United KingdomQ&A: Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat Leader Leading the Charge Against Brexit
Tim Farron Addresses The Liberal Democrat Spring Conference
ChinaThe E.U. Has Asked China to Open Its Markets and Make Good on Pro-Trade Rhetoric
Hans Dietmar Schweisgut
Chelsea Handler is pictured here on Jan. 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Chelsea Handler is pictured here on Jan. 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Michael Kovac—2017 Michael Kovac
celebrities

Chelsea Handler Is in Hot Water for Saying Melania Trump 'Can Barely Speak English'

Melissa Chan
12:59 PM UTC

Comedian Chelsea Handler has come under fire for saying First Lady Melania Trump “can barely speak English.”

Handler, who has been openly critical of President Trump and helped lead a women’s march in Utah after his inauguration, made the remark during a recent interview with Variety. When asked if she would ever invite the new leader of the free world on her show, Handler said she wouldn’t. Asked whether she would ever interview his wife, the comedian said: “To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

“I don’t respect either one of those people,” Handler added.

The First Lady was born in Slovenia, according to her White House biography. She can speak five languages, including Slovenian, English, French, Serbian and German, CBS News has previously reported.

Many Trump supporters on social media rushed to point out Melania Trump’s multi-lingual skills while slamming Handler.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME