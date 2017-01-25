Chelsea Handler is pictured here on Jan. 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Michael Kovac—2017 Michael Kovac

Chelsea Handler Is in Hot Water for Saying Melania Trump 'Can Barely Speak English'

Comedian Chelsea Handler has come under fire for saying First Lady Melania Trump “can barely speak English.”

Handler, who has been openly critical of President Trump and helped lead a women’s march in Utah after his inauguration, made the remark during a recent interview with Variety . When asked if she would ever invite the new leader of the free world on her show, Handler said she wouldn’t. Asked whether she would ever interview his wife, the comedian said: “To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

“I don’t respect either one of those people,” Handler added.

The First Lady was born in Slovenia, according to her White House biography . She can speak five languages, including Slovenian, English, French, Serbian and German, CBS News has previously reported.

Many Trump supporters on social media rushed to point out Melania Trump’s multi-lingual skills while slamming Handler.